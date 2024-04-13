Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hub Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

