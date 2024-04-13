Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Down 1.9%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 407,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 344,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Huddled Group Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.91 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.66.

Huddled Group Company Profile

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

