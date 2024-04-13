i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) PT Lowered to $4.25

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 115.6% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

