i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

