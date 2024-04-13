IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.54

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.54 and traded as high as $37.22. IDT shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 65,254 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285,681 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

