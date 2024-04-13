IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

