IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

