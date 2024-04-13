Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 462,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

