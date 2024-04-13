Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,533 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil makes up 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Imperial Oil stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 512,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.