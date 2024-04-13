Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NARI opened at $40.78 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

