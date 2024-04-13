Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,593.76

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,593.76 ($20.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,665 ($21.07). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,632 ($20.66), with a volume of 158,315 shares trading hands.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,455.37.

Insider Activity at Indivior

In related news, insider Mark Crossley sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,644 ($20.81), for a total value of £253,899.36 ($321,350.92). Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

