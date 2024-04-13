Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.
Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
