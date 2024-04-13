Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 1,032,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

