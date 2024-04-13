Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $127.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,804. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.