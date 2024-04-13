Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 224,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LILA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 338,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,465. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

