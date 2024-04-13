Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 324 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
