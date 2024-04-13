Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 728 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,919. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.