Insider Buying: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director Buys 14,200 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) Director John R. Mclernon bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,934.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Village Farms International Price Performance

VFF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.57.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Village Farms International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.