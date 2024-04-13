Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $406,860.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $134.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

