Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells $1,006,420.69 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

