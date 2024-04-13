Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $146.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,496,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

