Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 401,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,858. The company has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Interface has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. Interface’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

