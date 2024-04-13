International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.4 %

IFF opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

