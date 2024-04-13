Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.80. 1,476,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

