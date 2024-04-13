Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.02 on Friday. 484,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,032. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

