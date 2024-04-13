Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $59.11.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.