Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 153,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 349,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.95. 829,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,721. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.