iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
