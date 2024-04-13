iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.98 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

