iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Personal Financial Services’ 8th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,598 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

