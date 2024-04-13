iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

