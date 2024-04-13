iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of USXF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
