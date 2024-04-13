iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

