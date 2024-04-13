iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

