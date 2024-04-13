iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $13.53 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

