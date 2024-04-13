iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Up 122.6% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBTL stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

