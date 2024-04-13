iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after buying an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $106.06. 35,119,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,326,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

