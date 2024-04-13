iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 85.8% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

