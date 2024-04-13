iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. 2,875,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

