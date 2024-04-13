iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.