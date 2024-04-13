iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.62. 3,768,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

