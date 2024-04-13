iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

