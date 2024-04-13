iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

