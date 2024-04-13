iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3,972.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,179. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

