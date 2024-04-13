Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2,780.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

DE opened at $397.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

