Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

