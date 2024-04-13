Jefferies Financial Group Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $180.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.67.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

