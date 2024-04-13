JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

