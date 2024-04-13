JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OWL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 185.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,997,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,840,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.