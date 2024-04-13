John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.14

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as low as $13.08. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 43,330 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

