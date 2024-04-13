John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.14

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as low as $13.08. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 43,330 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
