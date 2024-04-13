John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 130,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 33,944 shares.The stock last traded at $63.60 and had previously closed at $63.41.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.